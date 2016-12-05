Joseph Gulotta- The University of Wisconsin–Stout is a fully-funded four year university in the state of Wisconsin. However, it came as quite a surprise to some students when they were informed that the school has just under 100 million dollars’ worth of back maintenance according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When asked…
Ryan Curtis- Stories begin with ideas. Those ideas are then turned into video games by Game Design and Development students. However, games don’t just appear out of thin air. A development process is undertaken before the completed games are showcased at the Stout Game Expo every semester. Students of GDD 325, Two Dimensional Game Design…
Mary Peters- Retired University of Wisconsin–Stout journalism professor, David Tank, has long stunned Dunn County with his photography skills. On Dec. 3, Tank gave the community an inside look into the making of his published works. “Postcards from the Past: Then and Now Pictures of Dunn County,” “Postcards from the Past: Then and Now Pictures…
Sam Kilgard- As the temperature continues to drop, there is something coming soon in December that may just warm you up. Every semester, the University of Wisconsin–Stout Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir perform a concert for the community. This year’s concert is titled “A Sound Experiment.” “Many of the songs people will be hearing are…
Shannon Hoyt- “Christmas has been celebrated at Wilson Place [Mansion] since it opened as a museum in 1976,” said director of education and programming, Melissa Kneeland. In the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, residents could view over 30 Christmas trees placed throughout the mansion. And in recent years, Wilson Place has celebrated an exhibition Christmas. In…
Megan Hazuga- “There are more people today living with HIV than there were a month ago, a year ago, a decade ago, and even though we’ve seen a number of advances, that number is continuing to climb fairly steeply. There are currently 36.7 million people with HIV worldwide,” said Stout’s own James Burritt at his…
Hannah Lundquist- UW–Stout so far has a good reputation as being a ‘green’ campus. We have water bottle fill stations to eliminate plastic waste, bike shelters and repair stations to promote alternative travel, public transit, rideshare and many other projects to improve our carbon footprint. In recent years, we’ve seen the whole town of Menomonie…
Isaac McInnis- Why aren’t young people voting? According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters ages 18-24 were the smallest age group to turn out on election day this year. Were we exhausted by the long and divisive campaign season? Were we busy with other obligations such as school or work? Or were we so fed…
Mary Peters- There are always volunteer opportunities that allow students to assist their communities, but not many go so far as constructing housing and other buildings for those in need. “[We] believe in the idea of everyone having a place to call home and somewhere to go after a long hard day of work.” That…
Ryan Cook- Following a five-year-long observational study conducted across several Wisconsin universities, researchers have confirmed that around 34 percent of professors start their academic careers by wandering into classrooms off the street. This new information could be a real game-changer, as it has been believed for years that most professors begin teaching after being born…
Ryan Cook- Aries (March 21 – April 19) Your brilliant mind is matched with an equally intense depression. Pushing others away is only a short-term solution. They care about you more than you know. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Others always seem to be needing your help, and you’re never one to disappoint. Though…
Katie Schulzetenberg- The transition from fall to winter sports has been a good one. The Stout winter sports schedule includes men’s hockey, men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics. Men’s hockey opened the season with a 5-1 win over Finlandia University. However, after nine other games, the hockey team’s overall record is now 5-5 (.500). Conference…
Matt Snell- The Stout Athletic Department has student-athletes and coaches from all over the nation. One of these student-athletes is UW–Stout gymnast Sierra Beaver (Fr, Lancaster, Ohio). Sierra is a student in the Applied Science program here at Stout. For Sierra, the decision to come to Stout had a lot to do with the recruiting…
Evan Thue- Imagine being on a team, having teammates push you to train and work hard to perfect your craft, then having to change all of that as you go off to start an internship. That is exactly what happened to Brianna Ferguson (Jr, McHenry, Illi), who runs track and field and cross country. “My…
Mary Peters- Indulging in alcoholic beverages is quite the popular pastime across college campuses everywhere. Students may consume anything from fine liquor to cheap beer for any occasion (depending on their taste and wallet size, of course). However, some students have that extra interest in not only the taste of their beverage, but also in…
Laura Behler (Dietetics)- While Wisconsin winters bring lots of joy, they also come with their own dose of negative side effects. People can become confined to their homes due to subzero temperatures and icy roads, which can result in sluggishness, higher levels of depression and weight gain. But with a little creativity, there are plenty…