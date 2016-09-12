You have exactly one minute to tell me everything, starting now

Ryan Cook-

Officer Jenkins

Alright, I’ve had just about enough of this game. We’ve been following your trail for weeks now, and I’ve got the Mayor riding my ass looking for results. So I’m going to give you one minute, starting now, to tell me everything that you know. And I mean everything. Don’t leave any details out because you think they might not be important or something. I want to hear as much as you can remember before this timer I just set on my phone goes off in… 50 seconds. You hear that? The clock’s ticking, so if I were you, I’d get to talking. Maybe start with the basics and work your way up from there. I suppose the small details can be left out, since we’re pressed for time and all. You can leave out anything we already know. Did Murphy already talk to you about that? No? Well, as much as I would love to bring you up to speed on where we’re currently at information-wise, I have 30 seconds left before I’m throwing you behind bars for good. So unless you’ve got some great lawyers, I’d suggest spilling the beans before we all retire! And by that I mean from our jobs, not to our homes. It’s not late enough for us to leave yet; I was just trying to make a comment about age and time. But enough of me, I still haven’t heard a peep outta you. Just what’s your game plan here, anyway? Time’s almost up! I might seem like no big deal, but back in the day I was one of the top cops on the force. If you don’t believe me, just wait until these last 10 seconds are up. Or you could tell me what you know and we can all get out of here. I’d stay, though, since I work here. But theoretically you’d be free to go. Unless you’re still guilty, in which case you’re not going anywhere. Five seconds left. Still feel like being a pain in my behind? I need to hear whatever it is you’ve got, so you’d better start explaining things now while you still can. Oh, would you look at that? Time’s up. Hope you like iron bars and concrete, because you’re goin’ to a prison cell made of both. Murphy, get this scumbag outta my sight.