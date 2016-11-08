Student-Athlete Spotlight: Haley Wentz

Matt Snell-

Haley Wentz (Jr, Naperville, Ill.) is a defender on the UW–Stout women’s soccer team. She is also a Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management major. The combination of these two things is why Haley ultimately chose Stout.

“The reasons why I chose Stout come down to their amazing Hospitality Management program and the fact that I can play soccer here.”

Haley is the type of person who likes to be involved and stay busy. To do this, Haley uses her time outside of athletics and the classroom to participate in other on-campus organizations.

“Outside of school and athletics, I really like to be involved in campus. I’m a member of two other student organizations, which can be hectic at times, but very rewarding!”

Although Haley has a crazy schedule, she still manages to find time to herself as well. In her spare time, she particularly enjoys watching Netflix, and says that The Office and Parks & Rec are her two favorite shows.

Some interesting facts about Haley tell even more about her and how else she chooses to spend some of her time.

“I have two dogs at home: a wiener dog named Molly and a chocolate lab named Hendrix. I really want to speak fluent French in the next year, and I’m planning on interning in Europe this upcoming summer.”

Being a soccer player herself, it’s no surprise that her favorite professional athlete is also one of the biggest names in professional women’s soccer: Hope Solo. Haley says she admires Solo because she is “amazing at soccer, and she isn’t afraid to speak her mind, which I really admire.”

Between Haley’s excellent soccer performance and her interesting extracurricular activities, she is definitely worthy of admiration as well!