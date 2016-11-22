Family for Christmas

Shannon Hoyt-

Magical, tender, warm-hearted, sweet and fun: these are just a few words that describe not only the most wonderful time of the year, but the Menomonie Theater Guild’s most wonderful Christmas play of the season.

“A Little House Christmas” is a classic holiday story for those who hold this spirited day close to their hearts. It is a story of family, resilience and the priceless gifts of love.

“Christmas isn’t the giving of gifts. Christmas is recognizing the blessings that we all have,” said David Kile, who plays Pa Ingalls. “If you can recognize that you are surrounded by gifts every day, then giving gifts is almost redundant, almost pedantic.”

The story narrows in on a small family living on the prairie. The bridge to town becomes flooded, trapping the family inside their home. But, for the children, the worst problem of all is that Old St. Nick cannot deliver presents.

The parents become terrified that they will be unable to fulfill the basic requirement of Christmas. However, little Laura Ingalls, played by 9-year-old Natalie Atwell, realizes a more selfless approach to the predicament. She begins to feel the true spirit of the holiday season.

“We get to see the children discover what the real meaning of Christmas is,” said director Melissa Smith-Tourville. ”What’s more important than things is family and being together.”

The performances will be Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mabel Tainter Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.