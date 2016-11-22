Stout Students Donate to those in need

Hannah Lundquist-

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for all the things we have in our lives. It is also a good time to reflect on the things that we may take for granted. Many people do not have the luxury of having food available to them at all times; places like Stepping Stones aim to help these people.

Starting on November 9, Stout got in on the effort to help people out.

The CCC, which stands for Campus Change Committee, is a subcommittee of RHA that is dedicated to helping bring about change on campus. A few things they have done in the past include modifying smoking rules, snow removal between north and south campus and much more.

Kyhlie Steele, a sophomore this year, first got involved with RHA last year after attending a HEC meeting. There she was asked if she would like to be the CCC representative. She says that she had no hesitation accepting, and she has since attended all the meetings and gotten the organization back on track after a rocky past few years.

One of the first things that she wanted to do this year was make the organization better and help the CCC become more involved in the community and on campus. She tries to encourage the different building representatives to bring people along to meetings, but it is a slow process.

Kyhlie decided to get involved with Stepping Stones this year because of all the amazing programs that they are a part of. She is attempting to make the food drive an annual project starting this year. This is the first food drive that she is aware of Stout holding.

The boxes around the residence halls have been out since November 9, but there have been a few issues with communication and making sure that boxes are being put out in every hall. The goal with this food drive is to act as sort of a test run. The CCC will make changes as they need to and use this test run to improve the food drive in December.

Stepping Stones has a lot of great programs and meal plans in order to help out anyone who needs it. They rely heavily on donations from farmers, grocery stores and food drive events such as this.

The next food drive will start in December and end during finals week. Be on the lookout for a food drive donation box in your residence hall!