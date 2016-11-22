Thump Thump Here Comes Trump

Megan Hazuga-

Unless you live under a rock and/or have no access to television or internet, you’ve probably already heard that Donald John Trump Sr. will be the president of the United States by January 2017. The country voted on November 8, and while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won 47.9% of the popular vote and Donald Trump won 47.2%, the electoral college ultimately chose Trump as the winner.

Since election day, we’ve seen grief sweep the country from people fearing for their safety under the Trump administration. There have even been protestors blocking highways and rioting in opposition to the president-elect. So far, however, Trump has been doing mostly the opposite of what his campaign stood for.

Nick Windschitl, a sophomore here at Stout who voted for Hillary Clinton, said he is worried about things to come, but has hope that things will turn out okay.

“My faith in humanity gives me hope,” he stated.

Windschitl explained he didn’t know a lot about politics, and that he usually leans more Democratic. He said he had heard a lot of bad things about Trump and read a lot on it, and he didn’t seem like the type of person Windschitl would want in office.

“Foreign policy was the most important topic for me,” he said, “and from what I found, Trump didn’t seem to have a good plan for that.”

On the other side of things, a student that wished to remain anonymous spoke about their decision to vote for Trump.

“Nothing about Hillary seemed concrete,” they said. “Even though Trump never said anything specific, he said the same vague things every time. Hillary seemed to have no integrity.” They also went on to say how they appreciated Trump’s strong stance on domestic policy.

“I care more about our people in this country than I do about other countries,” they said.

“I’m not surprised that he won,” the student said. “Every person I know that isn’t our age was voting for him. They all wanted a legitimate change, and Hillary just couldn’t provide that.”

While there is already talk of impeaching Trump and a change.org petition for the electoral college’s decision to be reversed, it’s safe to say that the next four years will certainly be ones that will go down in history books.