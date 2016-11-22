Wrapping up fall sports at UW–Stout

Evan Thue-

As the leaves fall to the ground, the air turns cold and the snow starts to fall, we look back at the fall sports and reminisce on the good times. For the football season, the highlight of the year we can look to is our 30 to 7 victory against our rival, the Eau Claire Blugolds. Stout won the War on I-94 for the second straight year!

Another sport we can look back on is the Stout Cross Country team, who finished in 10th place out of 40 teams at the regional meet this season. “A huge goal for our program is to be a top contender in our region year after year,” according to Gus Metzdorff (Sr, Minneapolis, Min). With their impressive finish, the Cross Country team proved that they are more than capable of exceeding expectations.

One particular moment that Gus had in his memory was during the WIAC Conference meet at Stevens Point.

“During the race, as a team we were able to work together and run as a pack for most of the race, which helped a handful of our top seven to get new personal record times for the 8K.”

This season, the Women’s Volleyball team finished with a winning record. They finished 15-14 whilst picking up three conference wins this season.

“I think that the season went well. We were consistent throughout the whole season, and we just had fun with each other,” said Olivia Jung (Sr, Andover, Min).

When asked what her favorite part of the season was, Jung said, “My favorite part of the season was just the pre-games with everyone and dancing and listening to music in the locker room.”

And finally, the Stout Women’s Soccer team finished 6-11-2 this season. Kelly Conn (Sr, Menasha, Wis) says, “We had a great season with a great group of girls. We didn’t reach our goal of winning conference or making the NCAA tournament, but we did have a lot of success. We had a lot of positives this season.”

One of Conn’s particularly favorite parts of the season was “when we beat #13 ranked Saint Thomas and UW–Oshkosh in the same week.”

This fall year of sports is certainly one that we all of Stout Athletics and the Menomonie community will not soon forget.