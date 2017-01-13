Minnesota Man Charged for the Death of Saudi Student

Matthew Gundrum-

In a press release sent out to students, faculty, and staff at the University of Wisconsin–Stout on Friday morning, it was announced that the Dunn Country District Attorney’s office had charged 27-year-old Minnesota man Cullen M. Osburn with felony murder and battery in relation to the Oct. 30 killing of UW–Stout student Saeed Hussain Alnahdi.

The press release, written by UW–Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer, pointed out that, according to the official criminal complaint, “the suspect ‘was adamant that the altercation was not a result of anybody’s race.'”

Meyer went on to thank the Menomonie Police Department and Chief Erik Atkinson, retired UW-Stout Police Chief Lisa Walter and interim Police Chief Jason Spetz, and Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf.

In addition, he went on to show gratitude to “everyone who contacted the Menomonie Police Department with information about Hussain’s attack, as well as those who contributed to the reward fund administered by the Community Foundation of Dunn County and those who have contributed to the memorial fund established by the Stout University Foundation.”