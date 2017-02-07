Student-Athlete Spotlight: Anna Brown

Logan Myhre-

This issue’s student-athlete spotlight is Anna Brown (Jr, Wausau, Wis.), a member of the University of Wisconsin–Stout Women’s Basketball Team and a Business Administration major.

Why Did You Choose UW-Stout?

“I looked at most UW schools, but Stout was by far my favorite. I love that Stout is a polytechnic university because I prefer hands-on learning. There is also a community feel that makes Stout my home away from home.”

Outside of school and athletics, what are some other things that you like to do?

“Besides athletics, I love being outdoors. I love going up north to the lake and water skiing, swimming, four-wheeling or just exploring. I’m really good at catching frogs.”

What are some interesting facts about yourself?

“My dream car is a VW van from the 70s, I have an outie belly button, I’m a huge Star Wars fan, I’ve been to South Africa and I love eating. I also drink a gallon of milk every two days.”

Who is your favorite pro-athlete and why?

“My favorite pro-athlete is Muhammad Ali. When I’m lacking confidence, Muhammad Ali’s cockiness reminds me that attitude is everything. When you have belief that you can accomplish something, you will perform 100 times better than if you have any doubts.”