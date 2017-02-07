Gymnastics breaks records in Alaska

Katie Schulzetenberg-

On January 20, The Blue Devils Gymnastics team competed in Alaska and succeeded in setting 12 personal bests, also managing to get the second best score in Stout history!

Mackenzie Nicholson (Wheaton, Ill.), a freshman and one of the leadership captains for the team, received personal bests in all of her events, which helped her get first place in the all-around title at the second meet in Alaska.

“The whole team came into the meet with a very positive attitude, and everyone that competed that day went out with a smile on their face and did their routines to the best of their ability,” Nicholson said proudly.

The number of hit routines went up as the team went from 15 on Friday to 19 on Monday’s competition. A proud moment for the team was going into beam, which was the last rotation. Stout had the advantage against Alaska in this event, a considerable achievement since the opponent was a Division I team.

“It just shows how much amazing talent our team has and what we are capable of doing when we go out and have fun and hit the routines as we do in practice,” Nicholson remarked.

Sierra Beaver (Fr, Lancaster, Ohio) had a successful meet as well. She set two individual marks and also increased her all-around score.

The Blue Devil’s Gymnastics team will be traveling to University of Wisconsin–La Crosse for their next competition on Friday, February 10.