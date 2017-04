Erbert and Gerbert’s website says that something – likely a store – is “coming soon” to Menomonie, Wis.

The tip was first dispersed on a Facebook community page. According to the Erbert & Gerbert website, the location will be at 1103 Broadway Street South, which was once Cenex.

Erbert and Gerbert’s is a sub sandwich franchise that was founded in Eau Claire, Wis.

Check out the webpage here: https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/locations/1110/menomonie-broadway-st/