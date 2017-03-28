Movie Review: “Get Out”

Cameron Parrucci-

It’s safe to say we are currently living in some incredibly turbulent times. The year 2017 has not even lasted three full months, and yet every day we find something notably new or life changing happening in the world. Whether it be a politically charged revelation, the death of yet another beloved celebrity (we miss you already, Chuck Berry), or anything in between, 2017 has been a roller coaster.

That brings us to a film that was recently released this year called “Get Out.” Get Out is a film directed by Jordan Peele, one of the most popular entertainers of our time and co-creator of the comedy genius series and duo, Key and Peele. Peele takes a completely different direction with Get Out, however, in making a horror movie. Cast away are your “Conjuring” ideas of loud noises and spooky ghosts to get you to jump; no more are the viewers shouting at the screen lines such as “Oh, DO NOT go in there!” Get Out is a movie that instills fear in a subtle manner, with wonderfully cast roles and characters that you want to survive. Get Out succeeds in making us afraid of the one thing we can’t escape: ourselves.

Without giving too much away, Get Out has Chris Washington (Daniel Kauuya) visiting his girlfriend Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents for the first time out in rural country. Chris is worried about meeting them, as the parents have no idea that he’s African American, and doesn’t want to surprise them during their first meeting. He arrives, and everything seems peachy for a while, but a mass of strange happenings start to occur around the home. The hypnotherapist mother, brain surgeon father and their friends are not as innocent as they seem.

What makes Get Out so good isn’t just the fantastic directing, the novel ideologies, the wonderful cast, or even the great soundtrack. Truly, what makes the movie succeed is the social commentary Peele applies throughout the film in regards to race and racism. While the movie delves into some horrific imagery, the racism shown in the movie is real. It reveals deeper ideals of inadvertent racism that the African American community unfortunately has to face on a regular basis from peers and people who may not even know what they’re doing. Get Out succeeds because of the way it sticks with you, and how racism is alive and well, and is something you cannot escape, or rather, get out of, very easily.

Get Out is a must see film, and an instant classic that will be remembered for years to come.