Peace march impacts campus climate

Katie Schultzenberg-

On Wednesday, February 15, students led by the Black Student Union (BSU) participated in a silent march around Menomonie, starting at the Memorial Student Center. The march supported the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) as well other underprivileged groups.

“It is for students to stand in solidarity due to the hateful acts that have been happening lately. It is important for students not to feel hate and to build a safe environment for everyone,” said BSU member Johanna Peterson. Students wearing black could be seen standing together with joined hands shortly before the march. There was a sense of excitement and determination among the crowd gathered as they walked silently with their signs.

The group marched up town and made a brief stop on the bridge above Broadway Street. There, marchers were able to hold their signs for traffic to see. Signs had messages such as “Hands up! Don’t Shoot!” and “Together we stand, divided we fall.”

“It’s just something that needs to be done. It’s really great for people around campus to just join the march and support fellow students. It’s important for people to know what is going on in the world today and for those people is become passionate about making a change,” said previous BSU executive board member Sarabi Carter.

After the march, participants gathered outside of the MSC again. “The outcome was really great, and it was super moving to see all the people who showed up to participate. There is more to be expected after this, but it’s still in the works; be waiting for it,” said BSU president Otaasia Barfield. Together, BSU led a successful march in order to make University of Wisconsin–Stout a more inclusive campus and to influence others to do the same.