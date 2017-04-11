Stout Golf Opens Spring Season

Riley Olson-

University of Wisconsin–Stout placed first at their opening meet at the Loras College Duhawk Spring Invitational by six strokes Monday, with all five of their varsity golfers finishing in the top 10, also managing to shoot their lowest round of the 2016-17 season. Stout had a two-day total of 592. Luther College placed second at the meet and host Loras College placed third.

The Blue Devils held a one stroke lead going into the second day and extended it to six strokes when Ethan Weis led the way by shaving a stroke off from day one and finishing third. Anthony Johnson (Sr. Stillwater, Minn) shot 148 overall by shooting a 72, the Blue Devils’ lowest round of the tournament, and a 76. There was a tie in sixth place that included Blue Devils’ Trey Hewuse (Jr. Tomah, Wis) and Dylan Kline (Jr. Rogers, Minn), who both shot a 149.

After the successful results of the first meet, head coach Rob Robinson said, “It is important to each player to be the best they can be, and with that mentality they will improve from week to week.”

Something that helped the athletes prepare for this meet after a long break over the winter was lifting weights and attending yoga classes. “We had the opportunity to travel and play during spring break this year, which helped tremendously. They also get up at 6 a.m. and work out as a group during the week, which has really helped their game. They lift weights three days a week, work on balance and flexibility one day a week and attend the yoga class provided by [University Recreation],” explained Robinson.

“We have a lot of talent on this team and we are solid from top to bottom. By the end of this spring I hope we can become one of the top teams in this region,” says Trey Hewuse on the team’s goals for the upcoming season. “We have to stay confident. We know that we can compete and win any tournament we play in, so we just need to continue to believe in ourselves,” added Dylan Kline.