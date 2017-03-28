Stout gymnastics takes third at WIAC championship and qualifies for national meet

Riley Olson-

University of Wisconsin–Stout competed at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional on March 17 at Winona State University. The Blue Devils finished third in the meet, and the team qualified to the NCGA Championship, which will be held at UW–Stout from March 31 to April 1.

The Blue Devils finished third at the WIAC meet for the seventh time in the history of the team and scored a 188.750, their second-best score of the season. University of Wisconsin–Whitewater won the event, and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse was second. Only the top three teams from the NCGA East and West regions qualify for the national meet.

Stout also did well in various individual events. Kaylee Jordahl (Sr, Elk River, Minn) was second in the all-around, second on the vault and tied for third on the floor exercise. Mikala Bugge (Fr, Oakdale, Minn) finished third on the vault and Kelly Huseman (Sr, Tampa, Fla) tied for fourth. MacKenzie Nicholson (Fr, Wheaton, Ill) tied for fifth on the uneven bars and placed eighth in the all-around. Huseman and Brooke Terry (Fr, Erie, Colo) tied for seventh on the balance beam. Bugge took seventh on the floor exercise, and Belle Ihde (Fr, Andover, Minn) tied for eighth.

Jondahl and Bugge both qualified individually to the national meet for both the vault and the floor exercise. Huseman qualified for nationals on the vault and Nicholson qualified on the uneven bars. Sierra Beaver was also selected to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Jondahl, who is competing at nationals, commented on her goals for herself, saying, “My goal for the national meet next weekend would have to be just truly enjoying the moment, [the] opportunity and representing the school name on the back of my leotard proudly.”

“Winning the National Championship meet would mean so much to me and the team,” Jondahl continued. “Our team is more than capable. We have the ability to end up being in the top three no doubt. Our talent, dedication, drive and teamwork that we have this year is incredible.”