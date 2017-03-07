Student-Athlete Spotlight: Kasondra Tulloch

Logan Myhre-

This issue’s Student-Athlete Spotlight is Kasondra Tulloch, a senior from Cottage Grove, Minn. Tulloch is a member of the University of Wisconsin–Stout gymnastics team and is a Psychology major.

Why did you choose Stout?

“I chose Stout because both my mom and dad went here. I grew up coming to athletic games, and Stout felt like home. My mom was also on the gymnastics team, so that’s pretty cool.”

Outside of school and athletics, what are some other things you like to do?

“I like to coach gymnastics, watch Netflix, read motivational books and play with dogs and babies.”

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

“Laurie Hernandez…because she is always smiling and seems so nice and makes gymnastics look fun.”