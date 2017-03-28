Student-Athlete Spotlight: Kaylee Francois

Logan Myhre-

This issue’s Student-Athlete Spotlight is Kaylee Francois, a sophomore from Green Bay, Wis. Francois is a member of the University of Wisconsin–Stout’s softball team and is an Applied Math and Computer Science major.

Why did you choose Stout?

“I chose Stout because I was very interested in the Applied Mathematics and Computer Science major. I knew I wanted to find a career involving mathematics, and Stout’s polytechnic program and job placement rate just really made it the perfect fit.”

Outside of school and athletics, what are some other things you like to do?

“Outside of class and softball I’m very involved in a club here called Athletes Intervarsity. It’s a Christian club that is geared toward athletes and focuses on learning more about Jesus and having a relationship with Him. It’s a great opportunity to learn and grow with my teammates and other athletes from different teams.”

What are a few interesting facts about yourself?

“An interesting thing about me is that I love to sing and was very involved in show choir in high school. A lot of my teammates always want me to sing the national anthem for games or show them some of the cheesy show choir moves I had to do. I definitely regret telling them sometimes.”

Who is your favorite pro athlete and why?

“My favorite professional athlete is Nastia Liukin because she was such a humble olympian and she never forgot what was truly important in life.”