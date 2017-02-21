Tune in, it’s award season!

Cameron Parrucci-

The Grammys came quickly and went even faster, and unfortunately, left a lot of people with a bad taste in their mouths, depending on how much you love Beyonce, apparently. However, the Grammys are not the only award show we have to look forward to — or, alternately, be worried for — this month. The popular movie award show, the Academy Awards, sometimes known as the Oscars, are here on Feb. 26.

As always, the biggest movies of the year are on the stand to determine the best of the best. This year’s breakout hits and Best Picture nominations are all over the board where film genres are considered. From feel-good inspiring films like “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” to masterful dramas such as “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” to sci-fi film “Arrival” and musical “La La Land,” there are some wonderful films on the list for this year’s awards.

Many other box office hits are also up for an Oscar this year. Disney’s new animated film “Moana” is up for two Oscars with Best Original Song and Best Animated Picture. Some superhero movies are in the running as well, like “Doctor Strange” and “Suicide Squad,” and the new Star Wars spinoff, “Rogue One.”

What do University of Wisconsin–Stout students think of the Oscars, though? The answers are as varied as the movie nominations themselves. One student said, “La La Land deserves every award it’s nominated for! It’s absolutely amazing.” Many students have their hearts set on “Moonlight” cleaning house, too. Another student answered saying, “Well, Beyonce deserved to win album of the year. That’s all I know about the Oscars, though.” (Perhaps not everyone knows what the Oscars are.)

It’s hard to say whether or not viewers still follow award shows, or at least agree with the results, but one thing is for sure: with the wonderful film works that came out in 2016, the Oscars will not be one to miss.

For a full listing of nominees, visit oscar.go.com/nominees.