Student-Athlete Spotlight: Kasondra Tulloch

Logan Myhre-
This issue’s Student-Athlete Spotlight is Kasondra Tulloch, a senior from Cottage Grove, Minn. Tulloch is a member of the University of Wisconsin–Stout gymnastics team and is a Psychology major.
- Why did you choose Stout?
“I chose Stout because both my mom and dad went here. I grew up coming to athletic games, and Stout felt like home. My mom was also on the gymnastics team, so that’s pretty cool.”
- Outside of school and athletics, what are some other things you like to do?
“I like to coach gymnastics, watch Netflix, read motivational books and play with dogs and babies.”
- Who is your favorite athlete and why?
“Laurie Hernandez…because she is always smiling and seems so nice and makes gymnastics look fun.”